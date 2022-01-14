Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 704,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $125,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

OR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of OR stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0441 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

