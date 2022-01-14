OSB Group (LON:OSB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $519.11

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.11 ($7.05) and traded as high as GBX 554 ($7.52). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 553 ($7.51), with a volume of 1,213,082 shares trading hands.

OSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.76) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.72) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.63) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.72) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 545.83 ($7.41).

Get OSB Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 520.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 498.62.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.