Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is an emerging orthobiologics company. It engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Shares of ORTIF stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

