Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Raised to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $720.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $720.00.

Shares of DOGEF stock opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $110.91 and a 1 year high of $205.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

