Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Up 214.5% in December

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a growth of 214.5% from the December 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Orphazyme A/S has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $77.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

