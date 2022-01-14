Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $52.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $54.01.

