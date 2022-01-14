Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $104.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

