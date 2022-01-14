Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $966,000 Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 53.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 153.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70,118.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 148.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08.

