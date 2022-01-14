Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.94% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 219.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000.

IHY stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

