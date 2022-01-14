Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.68.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $597.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $246.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

