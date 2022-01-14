Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 3,534 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nucor by 72.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 41.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 44,327 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NUE opened at $112.72 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.07.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

