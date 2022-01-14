Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 19,575 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 263.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $20.96 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

