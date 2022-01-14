Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,797 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

