Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Trading Down 3.5%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.45. 60,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 74,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 112.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.79%.
Orgenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGS)
Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.
