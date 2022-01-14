Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Trading Down 3.5%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.45. 60,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 74,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 112.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orgenesis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orgenesis by 225.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orgenesis by 41.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orgenesis by 31.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Orgenesis by 2,033.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orgenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

