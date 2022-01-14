Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

OGN stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

