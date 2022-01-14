OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Lifted to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$3.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.43.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$643.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$2.02 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.92.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.89 million. Analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

