O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Now Covered by Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $796.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $687.44.

Shares of ORLY traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $684.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $667.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

