Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.63 million, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.