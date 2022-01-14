Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.63 million, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
