Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,978 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 55,176 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 11,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 421,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.4% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.79 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $234.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

