Oppenheimer Weighs in on Zurn Water Solutions’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZWS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

NYSE ZWS opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 123,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $4,458,472.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $544,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 961,200 shares of company stock valued at $34,670,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth $471,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.