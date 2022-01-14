Oppenheimer Comments on Denny’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Denny’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,143,000 after acquiring an additional 79,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Denny’s by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

