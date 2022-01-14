Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $104.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,725 shares of company stock worth $5,530,935 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

