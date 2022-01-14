OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.43. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 14,474 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $908.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,455.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 271,753 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.