Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. Olin has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,694,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Olin by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Olin by 9.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

