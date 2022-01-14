Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $340.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.67.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $317.83 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $192.76 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.14 and a 200-day moving average of $308.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

