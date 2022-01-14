Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.67.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ODFL opened at $317.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.76 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

