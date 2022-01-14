Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.67.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.83. The company had a trading volume of 914,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $192.76 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

