Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 45.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,658,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227,262 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Okta were worth $631,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after buying an additional 72,249 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $16,548,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 5.7% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $4,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.92.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,822 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,783. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,347. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

