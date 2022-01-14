ODUWA (OWC) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $16,787.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,085.91 or 0.99998231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00091344 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00034325 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.27 or 0.00664413 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

