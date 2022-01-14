Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OCDO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.51) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ocado Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,065 ($28.03) to GBX 1,990 ($27.01) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,496.15 ($33.88).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,496 ($20.31) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,693.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,794.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 1,489.50 ($20.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,888 ($39.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.24 billion and a PE ratio of -77.01.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.