ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OBSV. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,794. The stock has a market cap of $146.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.63. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Equities analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 8.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

