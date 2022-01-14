Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc Sells 200,000 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Stock

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

On Thursday, January 13th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $477,360.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $452.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 9.5%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.5% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.