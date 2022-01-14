O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,963 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Creative Planning boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 476.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 98.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 41.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

Shares of HCA opened at $254.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.43 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

