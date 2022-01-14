O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,966 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,094 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $225,898,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 509,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $119,212,000 after buying an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.74.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

