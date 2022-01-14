O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $7.02 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

