O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Citrix Systems worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 22.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 957 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $95.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.