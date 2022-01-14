O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,733 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,015.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,061.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $868.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.94.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

