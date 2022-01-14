NXM Hits Market Cap of $723.73 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $109.47 or 0.00254641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $723.73 million and $86.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00057802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,893,148 coins and its circulating supply is 6,611,147 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.