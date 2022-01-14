NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$9.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NUVSF. National Bankshares increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

