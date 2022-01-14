Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 244.8% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of JEMD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $8.43.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
