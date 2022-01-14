Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 244.8% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JEMD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

