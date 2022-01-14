Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 137,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,336,892 shares.The stock last traded at $72.48 and had previously closed at $70.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

