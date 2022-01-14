Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Financial Survey

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nutra Pharma and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

Nutra Pharma has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $50,000.00 446.45 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.69 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Nutra Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma -19,789.66% N/A -3,106.21% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Summary

Charlie’s beats Nutra Pharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp. operates as a bio pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the acquisition, licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies & homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Its products are Cobroxin, which is used for an over-the-counter pain reliever designed to treat moderate to severe chronic pain and Nyloxin Extra Strength, which is used for stronger versions of Cobroxin. The company was founded on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

