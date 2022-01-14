NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,352. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.21. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.