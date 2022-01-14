NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,528 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.