NTV Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 31,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,636. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.