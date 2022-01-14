NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

EXI traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.06. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,494. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $103.34 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.74.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

