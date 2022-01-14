NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLOK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,285.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 538,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 69,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 124,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $64.91.

