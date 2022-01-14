Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NVS has been the subject of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.75.

NYSE NVS opened at $90.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Novartis by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Novartis by 3,751.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 24.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Novartis by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 145,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

