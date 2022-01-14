Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,630,000 after acquiring an additional 489,192 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 106.9% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,904,000 after acquiring an additional 382,377 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 107.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,679,000 after purchasing an additional 258,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

NOC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $398.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,600. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.37 and its 200 day moving average is $368.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

