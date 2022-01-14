Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Director Purchases $29,998.92 in Stock

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 47.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 187,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 191,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 37.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 47,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NTIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

